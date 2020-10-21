North Fork business holding drive-thru fundraiser to help Creek Fire victims

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local business will hold a fundraiser in Madera County this weekend to help several families who lost everything to the Creek Fire.The Red Barn Coffee Company in North Fork is hosting a drive-thru fundraiser at their shop on Saturday, October 24.The drive-thru starts at 1 pm. You can roll through to pick up food, beverages and enjoy live music.Organizers say 100% of the proceeds will go to help eight families in the area who suffered losses in the wildfire.