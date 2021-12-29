Central California Red Cross helping those impacted by Kentucky tornadoes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The local Red Cross is helping those affected by the devastating tornadoes that rocked Kentucky recently.
"From the Central California region, we have, I want to say, five or six folks," says Executive Director Lori Wilson.
Those local volunteers have joined the more than 500 deployed there to help with the tornado clean-up effort.
Wilson is heading to the region Wednesday to assist with disaster response.
"I am going to help the executive director, the folks there on the ground that are working with the community partners and the elected officials and making sure all those parts are coming together to provide her and her team some relief," she said.
Wilson, who has been deployed to a number of national disasters herself, believes a full recovery of the area could take months, if not years.
"I anticipate it being emotional," she said. "There's no way around it because there is such a loss of life. I also anticipate it where you get to see the best in people and people coming out for each other. Among all the destruction, there's also some good things that are going to come."
If you'd like to donate or become a volunteer with the American Red Cross, visit their website.
