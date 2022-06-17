REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Reedley College is rolling out over 200 tuition-free courses this fall.
These courses are tailored to students that want to build better job skills, earn certifications or simply want to be lifelong learners. Topics include early childhood education, information systems and automotive, all in an effort to set students up for the career of their choice.
Adam Rodriguez first started at Reedley College over eight years ago on track for a different career.
"I was always interested in computers and I took it upon myself to actually learn it," said Rodriguez.
Rodriguez put his college career on pause until he heard about Reedley Colleges' extended learning options signing up for the office technology and information systems classes.
The college is rolling out over 200 tuition-free courses opening doors to careers in office technology, business and ag technology among others.
"Student will be in the same classroom as degree-seeking students, they'll get the same instruction. The biggest difference is those students are career-focused, they know what they want."
Textbooks are free to students and classes are offered year-round.
"They're able to not take that full 18-week class," said Faculty Coordinator Amanda Taintor. "We've got an extended learning opportunity course for them to take that's a three-hour workshop on a Saturday."
Giving students like Rodriguez a second chance at schooling and a new career path.
"I thought I knew a lot about computers but going into this class, man, I actually didn't know much about networking after all," said Rodriguez.
Classes start August 6th. For details on how to register, visit their website.
Reedley College offering over 200 free extended learning courses to students
REEDLEY COLLEGE
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News