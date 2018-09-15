Reedley cross fit gym hosts fundraiser for firefighter who died while battling Ferguson wildfire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --A firefighter who died while battling the Ferguson Fire was honored Saturday afternoon with a special workout at Gnardog CrossFit in Reedley.
Athletes did a 'Heroes Workout in memory of 33-year-old Brian Hughes, a captain of the Arrowhead Hotshots.
The workout was 33 minutes, honoring his age and included seven kettlebell swings, 29 double unders and 18 burpee box jumps--signifying the date he passed away.
The cross fit gym took a $10 donation from anyone who wanted to participate with all of the proceeds benefitting Brian's Fiance Paige, who is 16 weeks pregnant with their first child.
"It's about honoring Brian and honor a great person," said Arrowhead Hotshots Julio Campos.
Hughes passed away in July when he was struck by a tree while battling the wildfire.