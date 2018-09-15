Reedley cross fit gym hosts fundraiser for firefighter who died while battling Ferguson wildfire

A firefighter who died while battling the Ferguson Fire was honored Saturday afternoon with a special workout at Gnardog CrossFit in Reedley.Athletes did a 'Heroes Workout in memory of 33-year-old Brian Hughes, a captain of the Arrowhead Hotshots.The workout was 33 minutes, honoring his age and included seven kettlebell swings, 29 double unders and 18 burpee box jumps--signifying the date he passed away.The cross fit gym took a $10 donation from anyone who wanted to participate with all of the proceeds benefitting Brian's Fiance Paige, who is 16 weeks pregnant with their first child."It's about honoring Brian and honor a great person," said Arrowhead Hotshots Julio Campos.Hughes passed away in July when he was struck by a tree while battling the wildfire.