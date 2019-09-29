Reedley firefighters investigating deadly house fire

By
A man died in a house fire Saturday night in Reedley and arson investigators are looking into how it happened.

Reedley firefighters found the home on K St. on fire just after 11 p.m.

They knocked down the flames, but found the man dead inside.

They haven't publicly identified him and they don't know how the fire started yet.

"There was a room and contents fire," said battalion chief Justin Watson. "Things are still under investigation. The cause of fire and the cause of death."

Another person survived the fire and moved in with family members because of the damage to the home.
