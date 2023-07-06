WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Reward being offered for information on missing Reedley Police K9

The non-profit Reedley Police Officers Association is now offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to Kona's safe return.

KFSN logo
Thursday, July 6, 2023 7:55PM
Reward being offered for information on missing Reedley Police K9
EMBED <>More Videos

A reward is now being offered to help find a missing Reedley Police K9.

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A reward is now being offered to help find a missing Reedley Police K9.

Chief Joe Garza says Kona escaped from his handler's garage around 11 pm Tuesday after getting spooked by fireworks.

The German Shepherd was fitted with a tracking device, but officers say it fell off outside of Visalia.

Police have searched more than eight square miles, but Kona has still not been found.

The non-profit Reedley Police Officers Association is now offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to Kona's safe return.

If you see him, you're asked not to approach the K9.

Instead, call Reedley Police or the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Related Topics
Watch Live
ON NOW