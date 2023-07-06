Reward being offered for information on missing Reedley Police K9

A reward is now being offered to help find a missing Reedley Police K9.

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A reward is now being offered to help find a missing Reedley Police K9.

Chief Joe Garza says Kona escaped from his handler's garage around 11 pm Tuesday after getting spooked by fireworks.

The German Shepherd was fitted with a tracking device, but officers say it fell off outside of Visalia.

Police have searched more than eight square miles, but Kona has still not been found.

If you see him, you're asked not to approach the K9.

Instead, call Reedley Police or the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.