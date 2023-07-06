Reward being offered for information on missing Reedley Police K9

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A reward is now being offered to help find a missing Reedley Police K9.
Chief Joe Garza says Kona escaped from his handler's garage around 11 pm Tuesday after getting spooked by fireworks.
The German Shepherd was fitted with a tracking device, but officers say it fell off outside of Visalia.
Police have searched more than eight square miles, but Kona has still not been found.
The non-profit Reedley Police Officers Association is now offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to Kona's safe return.
If you see him, you're asked not to approach the K9.
Instead, call Reedley Police or the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.