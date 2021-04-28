Community & Events

Vietnam War veteran tears up after Reedley police go the extra mile to help him

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Reedley police go the extra mile to help veteran

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three times a week, you can find 74-year-old Gordon Fredrick Wilson rolling through the streets of Reedley to his physical therapy appointments.

He gets around town on his mobility scooter, his only form of transportation.

Over the weekend, he was at an appointment when Reedley police say a surveillance camera captured a man taking off with his scooter worth about $1,200.

"It really crushed him. He blamed himself. He kept going back and asking himself what he did wrong," says his daughter Tammy Wilson.

It didn't take Reedley police long to track down the suspected thief - 26-year-old Victor Torres.



But when they recovered the scooter, it was too damaged to use.

Officers were determined to right the wrong.

The Reedley Police Officers Association came together to buy Wilson a new scooter.

The gesture took him by surprise.

Officers say it was the least they could do to thank the veteran for his sacrifice. He served as an airborne ranger in the Vietnam War.

The veteran was overwhelmed by the appreciation for his service - a stark contrast from the hollow homecoming after the Vietnam War and even teared up.

He is grateful to get back to riding through Reedley.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsreedleyabc30 togethercommunity
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
No death penalty for man convicted of murdering Kerman couple
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Show More
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
More TOP STORIES News