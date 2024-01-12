4 Reedley family members died of gunshot wounds, officials confirm

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The four family members who were killed in Reedley all died of gunshot wounds, according to autopsy reports.

The Reedley Police Department says this is an important factor in the investigation to get a better understanding of what led up to the shootings.

A candlelight vigil will be held Friday afternoon at 4 pm for the community to show their support.

Police found the bodies of Guadalupe Bonds, Billy Bonds and Darrell Bonds on Saturday at their home on Church and Curtis.

The body of Matthew Bonds was later found at their neighbor's home on Tuesday.

A 17-year-old was arrested for the murders, and his mother and her boyfriend were also arrested and charged with accessory.

The vigil will be at the Bonds family's home on Church Avenue.

The block will be closed to traffic to allow everyone to safely grieve together.