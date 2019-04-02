Valley registered sex offender arrested again for sexually assaulting 6-year-old

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A registered sex offender is under arrest - again.Last month, investigators took 69-year-old Geronimo Sierra into custody for exposing himself to a 10-year-old girl.He posted bond and was released.Seven days later he was re-arrested for allegations of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old boy back in 2002.The incident was first reported in 2016, but Porterville police uncovered new evidence since then.Investigators say Sierra has a long history of attempted rapes and indecent exposures dating back to 1991.They believe there could be more victims who have not come forward.The Crime Stoppers number is 498-7867.