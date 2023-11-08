Kerman breaks ground on new retail center

Kerman's first Dutch Bros is well on its way to being built and will be joined by four other businesses.

KERMAN, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kerman's first Dutch Bros. is well on its way to being built and will be joined by four other businesses including T-Mobile and three others still to be determined.

"We are excited to finally break ground and bring not just Dutch Bros. and T-mobile to the community, but we have three more spaces as well," said Genesis Wilson, Co-owner of Trayla Properties.

This new retail center at Whitesbridge Road and Goldenrod Avenue will be named Kerman Marketplace.

It is just one of a string of new projects to expand the small community of Kerman and bring more jobs.

"Kerman is growing significantly. We're about to open up Denny's here. We have the opening this Monday. We have Dutch Bros coming. We have some others that are in store that I can't yet let you know," said Maria Pacheco, Mayor of Kerman.

Residents are excited about the development. They say the location is a prime spot.

"The location is really great. I'm a truck driver, so I like to drink my 9-1-1 coffee," explained Greg Fannon, a Kerman resident.

Community is a big part of Kerman, and residents and local leaders look forward to adding jobs that don't require people to leave town.

"They only have one high school and junior high, so the community knows each other really well," added Fannon.

"We see a lot of commuters, a lot of people that live here but commute to Fresno, especially with our younger generation, so I'm really excited to see these types of places coming into Kerman that will open up opportunities for our youth," said Pacheco.

Kerman Marketplace is set to be completed in the Summer of 2024, and they are still actively seeking retailers to join.

