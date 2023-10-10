Former Tulare County Sheriff's sergeant charged with torture, kidnapping

A jury on Friday convicted Richard Ramirez on multiple felony and misdemeanor counts, including battery, stalking, and dissuading a witness.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A former Tulare County Sheriff's sergeant has been charged with kidnapping and torture after a domestic violence incident over the weekend.

On Monday, the Tulare County District Attorney's Office announced that 49-year-old Richard Ramirez was arrested on Sunday.

Officials say Ramirez was still on parole for a domestic violence conviction in 2021.

A jury found Ramirez guilty of several charges related to domestic violence, including witness intimidation, felony stalking and battery.

Ramirez was sentenced to 5 years and 8 months before he was released due to time served and in-custody credits.

At the arraignment for his latest arrest, Ramirez pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He remains in custody with no bail.

If convicted of all charges, Ramirez faces life in prison.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.

