Tulare native Richard Torrez Jr. wins in professional boxing debut at Save Mart Center

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Following in the footsteps of Central Valley star Jose Ramirez, Tulare native Richard Torrez Jr. has taken his talents from the Olympic podium to the pros, making his debut on home soil Friday night.The 22-year-old burst onto the scene at the Tokyo Olympics this past summer, taking home a silver medal in the super heavyweight division.Friday night in front of thousands at the Save Mart Center, Torrez Jr. walked home on top in his pro debut, making quick work of Allen Melson by way of TKO in the 2nd round."You know, going to the Olympics, there was no crowd, and so I hit the guy and there's nothing," he said. "I walk in the ring and there's an explosion of applause."An infectious energy Torrez Jr. used to his advantage."That was insane, wasn't it," he said.To win in front of a hometown crowd is something Torrez Jr. will never forget."To be able to be in my in my hometown, well my home audience, is unimaginable," he said. "I really can't believe that happened and the amount of support and appreciation that everyone gave me. I mean, that's going to go down in the history books as one of my favorite fights ever, no matter what."For now, Torrez Jr. is staying humble, proud to represent the city he calls home.