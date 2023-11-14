A restaurant staple in Clovis has suddenly shut its doors.

Riley's Brew Pub to shut down in Clovis after 7 years

Riley's Brew Pub posted online that it stopped operations on Monday.

The business thanked customers for "the good times we shared".

Since 2016, the location on Temperance near Alluvial Avenue has been serving up craft brews from Riley's Brewery in Madera along with bites in partnership with local restaurateur and owner of the Elbow Room, Michael Shirinian.

Shirinian says he was under the impression there would be more development in the area when they went into business.

He was hoping to connect the pub to Harlan Ranch and he says when development stalled, it had a major impact on sales.

"It's a sad day, you know we loved the clientele out there and our staff was dynamite so. If your sales would have grown and the development would have been there, we would probably still be there," explained Shirinian.

Shirinian says he's doing what he can to find positions for the staff let go.

Gift cards will be honored at the Elbow Room in Fig Garden Village.

The closure of Riley's in Clovis does not impact Riley's Brewing.

The brewery is completely separate from the restaurant.