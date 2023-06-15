Merced coffee truck helping students on probation learn job skills

A new coffee truck is helping students on probation get job experience while learning new skills in Merced.

Rise to Higher Grounds Café is open from 8 am to 11 am across from Merced College.

All of the student-employees at the Rise to Higher Grounds Café are currently on probation.

"They are incarcerated at the moment, they do get to come out. We have teachers in the hall working with them but they come out to three times a week," explained Greg Friedman, job developer in training technician for Merced County Office of Education.

"I think they caught on much quicker than I. This is only our first week, today's our third day open. So, it was kind of our soft opening this week, we do have our grand opening next week," said Tisha McParland, an instructor.

The coffee truck gives the students an opportunity to learn customer service skills while working as baristas.

"Now, they're here getting real-world job experience in a job they really enjoy," Friedman said.

"The kids have done very, very well. They're learning some great skills that they're going to take with them," added McParland. "It is rewarding for all my students, coming out, getting these skills that are gonna help them get employed in the future."

Rise to Higher Grounds was made possible through a partnership between the Merced Office of Education and Merced County Probation.

