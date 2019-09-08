Riverside brush fire burns 250 acres near Sycamore Canyon, evacuations ordered

RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- A brush fire broke out in Riverside near the Sycamore Canyon area on Saturday afternoon.The fire has burned 250 acres near Central Avenue and Lochmoore Drive in the city of Riverside near the previous fire burn scars from July, according to the Riverside Fire Department.Law enforcement officers were evacuating the homes along Speyside Road. Road closures were in place at Speyside Road and Perthshire Place.Numerous water and fire retardant drops could be seen from KABC-TV's Air7HD. Over 100 firefighters were assigned to the incident.This is a developing story.