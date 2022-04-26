Fresno County deputies arrest road rage shooting suspect involved in chase, standoff

(Shutterstock)

ORANGE COVE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in custody after authorities say he shot at another driver during a road rage incident and was involved in a short standoff with deputies in Fresno County.

It started just after 9 pm on Monday.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office said the suspect shot at another vehicle near Reed and Goodfellow Avenues, north of Reedley.

Deputies eventually found the suspect driving in the area and tried to pull him over, but he refused to stop.

The deputies chased him into Fresno and out to Sanger at speeds of up to 100 miles an hour until they stopped and let the sheriff's office helicopter continue following him from overhead.

Investigators say the man stopped at an apartment complex on Adams Avenue near Jacobs Avenue in Orange Cove.

He barricaded himself inside an apartment and refused to come out for about two hours.

Sheriff's officials say at around 5:30 am on Tuesday, deputies were able to get a search warrant to enter the apartment.

The man was taken into custody. His name has not yet been released.

He'll be booked into the Fresno County Jail on multiple charges, including discharging a firearm, resisting arrest and vehicle pursuit.

No one was hurt.

