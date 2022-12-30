Elderly man in hospital after assault and robbery in Clovis, suspect arrested

37-year-old Joseph Wright (pictured above) was arrested Friday morning for allegedly assaulting and robbing a 78-year-old man.

37-year-old Joseph Wright (pictured above) was arrested Friday morning for allegedly assaulting and robbing a 78-year-old man.

37-year-old Joseph Wright (pictured above) was arrested Friday morning for allegedly assaulting and robbing a 78-year-old man.

37-year-old Joseph Wright (pictured above) was arrested Friday morning for allegedly assaulting and robbing a 78-year-old man.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect has been arrested after he beat and robbed an elderly man in Clovis for his cell phone.

Officers responded to calls of an elderly man who appeared to be injured lying on the sidewalk on Herndon and Clovis avenues.

The Clovis fire and police department responded along with medics and found the 78-year-old man with a head injury.

Police say he was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

A store employee witnessed the attack and provided police with a suspect description.

Police were able to find the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Joseph Wright, and arrest him.

Wright is facing felony charges in relation to the robbery and battery of the victim.