Robbers pistol-whip clerk at Terra Bella market, steal cash

Tulare County Sheriff's deputies respond to the C&F Market on Road 236 near Avenue 92 in Terra Bella. (Tulare County Sheriff's Office)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's deputies are searching for two suspects they say pistol-whipped a clerk at a market in Terra Bella and stole cash from the store.

Deputies were called to the C&F Market on Road 236 near Avenue 92 in Terra Bella just before 9 pm on Sunday.

The clerk told the deputies that two suspects, armed with handguns, came into the store and demanded money from the register.

One of the suspects hit the clerk in the face with a gun during the robbery.

After taking the cash, the suspects drove off in a dark-colored vehicle heading south on Road 236.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Fabian Serrano or Sgt. Steven Sanchez at the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 1-800-808-0488 or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com.
