Robbery turned deadly after shop owner opens fire in Central Fresno

Two men are dead after robbing the Smoke N Vape Smoke Shop on Blackstone and Cambridge in Central Fresno.

Fresno Police say three men with masks and armed with guns walked in around 9:30 pm Friday night and demanded money from the clerk.

The men ran out the door just as the shop owner arrived.

Quickly realizing what was happening, police say the owner pulled out a gun and exchanged gunfire with the suspects.

Police say the owner hit two of the suspects while the third ran from the scene.

The injured suspects were taken to Community Regional Medical Center where they later died.

Police are still searching for the third suspect.

This story is developing. Stay with Action News for further updates.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno coach accused of sending explicit photo to entire team
New trade pact could impact local growers and ranchers in Central Valley
Fresno State works to stay on track with CSU's graduation initiative
Fresno man convicted of killing his grandmother seven years ago sentenced to prison
Suspect arrested after stealing identities, cars and thousands of dollars from innocent victims
Look your best this holiday season with new treatment offered in the Valley
Police continue search for masked burglars of luxury northeast Fresno store
Show More
California woman shames porch pirate into returning package
Baby, body found in Texas identified as missing infant, mom
Aerosol can left on heater causes explosion at Sanger home
Carnival cruise ships violently collide while docking; 6 injured
Jury decides former Fresno County Sheriff's Deputy "not guilty" in accidental shooting of supervisor
More TOP STORIES News