Potential impact on reproductive care if Roe vs. Wade ends

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Health professionals are beginning to question how the end of Roe v. Wade, if it is overturned, would impact other types of healthcare."There should be no question that these decisions need to be medical decisions made by the patient with their provider," said Dr. Carolina Sueldo, an OB-GYN with UCSF Fresno.She pointed out that it could also affect everything under the larger umbrella of reproductive care."Reproductive care is not only a termination of the pregnancy, for any number of reasons, including significant risk to the fetus or significant risk to the mom. That also includes contraceptive care," Dr. Sueldo said.Fertility treatments for couples who are struggling to conceive would also be included under that umbrella.IVF, or in vitro fertilization, is a treatment many of Dr. Sueldo's patients go through.She worries the end of Roe v. Wade would lead to so-called "personhood" bills -- which would legally define fertilized eggs, zygotes, embryos and fetuses as "persons.""Then we would have to limit the number of eggs that we would combine with the sperm, and we would have to limit the number of embryos generated," said Dr. Sueldo.She added that it could lower the chances of achieving a successful pregnancy, requiring the patient to undergo many costly cycles."So requiring or subjecting a couple through multiple cycles is really suboptimal care in this day and age," Dr. Sueldo said.It could also create new questions about the options for unused frozen embryos.However, with California pledging to protect abortion rights and preparing for patients to come in from other states, Sueldo said she wouldn't be surprised if they also come for other reproductive healthcare, if the Supreme Court ultimately overturns the law.