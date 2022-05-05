abortion

Potential impact on reproductive care if Roe vs. Wade ends

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Potential impact on reproductive care if Roe vs. Wade ends

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Health professionals are beginning to question how the end of Roe v. Wade, if it is overturned, would impact other types of healthcare.

"There should be no question that these decisions need to be medical decisions made by the patient with their provider," said Dr. Carolina Sueldo, an OB-GYN with UCSF Fresno.

She pointed out that it could also affect everything under the larger umbrella of reproductive care.

RELATED: Clash over abortion access reaches Central California

"Reproductive care is not only a termination of the pregnancy, for any number of reasons, including significant risk to the fetus or significant risk to the mom. That also includes contraceptive care," Dr. Sueldo said.

Fertility treatments for couples who are struggling to conceive would also be included under that umbrella.

IVF, or in vitro fertilization, is a treatment many of Dr. Sueldo's patients go through.

She worries the end of Roe v. Wade would lead to so-called "personhood" bills -- which would legally define fertilized eggs, zygotes, embryos and fetuses as "persons."

"Then we would have to limit the number of eggs that we would combine with the sperm, and we would have to limit the number of embryos generated," said Dr. Sueldo.

She added that it could lower the chances of achieving a successful pregnancy, requiring the patient to undergo many costly cycles.

RELATED: What is happening with Roe v Wade? What to know about Supreme Court leak

"So requiring or subjecting a couple through multiple cycles is really suboptimal care in this day and age," Dr. Sueldo said.

It could also create new questions about the options for unused frozen embryos.

However, with California pledging to protect abortion rights and preparing for patients to come in from other states, Sueldo said she wouldn't be surprised if they also come for other reproductive healthcare, if the Supreme Court ultimately overturns the law.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnoabortion
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABORTION
Political fallout continues from Supreme Court Roe v. Wade leak
Who leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on abortion?
Who gets abortions in US, according to CDC data
Newsom discusses efforts to protect abortion rights during LA visit
TOP STORIES
Man sentenced to life in prison for brutal 2018 murder of roommate
Fresno County deputies searching for missing at-risk 14-year-old girl
Tower Theatre owners ask judge to throw out Adventure Church lawsuit
FDA restricts Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine due to blood clot risk
CHP: Man driving semi-truck with palm trees crashes in Merced County
Man accused of lewd acts with child arrested after stand-off
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Madera County, CHP says
Show More
New affordable housing complex opens in downtown Fresno
Police investigating 2 shootings possibly connected in downtown Fresno
Some Fresno street vendors given cameras ahead of Mother's Day weekend
Police ID arson suspect accused of setting fire that killed 2 kids
Father of 3 identified as 1 of 3 killed in crash in Fresno County
More TOP STORIES News