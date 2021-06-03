Society

Business rolls back in for Valley skating rinks

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Business rolls back in for Valley skating rinks

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The music is playing again and the skates are hitting the rink at Roller Towne in Visalia.

The business is slowly recovering from a difficult year and was greatly impacted by the shutdowns.

"I'm a very happy person, but that took a toll on me because to me, this is my life, but we got through it," said Alice Mendoza, Roller Towne Visalia General Manager.

Roller Towne in Visalia has been around for almost 47 years and Mendoza has been there from the start.

She's happy to see employees back to work.

Last year, she remembers when the money stopped coming in, bills piled up and they had to get creative to stay afloat.

"We decided to do scholar day camp and we got shut down with that, but someone in the Tulare County Health Department helped us get back open and it wasn't a lot of kids, but it supported my employees and supported us to stay open," Mendoza said.

The Valley is home to a few surviving skating rinks: Visalia, Clovis and Merced.

We reached out to United Skates of America Clovis.

They declined to speak on camera, but told us they're customers can choose to rent the rink.

In Madera, Miracle Skate Madera closed before the pandemic, but the owner says he is looking to reopen the business in a new location.



In Merced, Rollerland's Facebook says it is open with limits.

As for the Visalia skating rink, they've added hand sanitizer and put up plexiglass for protection.

They've also done a number of private parties and events,

"With the community and Visalia and the people surrounding us, supporting us made me get stronger and pull through this," Mendoza said.

A South Valley business serving generations of skaters and a place where memories are made.

Roller Towne will have day camps this summer. They are open 7 days a week, hours vary.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnobusinessreopening california
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News