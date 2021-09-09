movie

Watch the trailer for 'Ron's Gone Wrong,' animated adventure comedy about human-robot friendship

Zach Galifianakis and Jack Dylan Grazer star in the animated comedy coming to theaters October 22.
EMBED <>More Videos

Watch the trailer for animated adventure 'Ron's Gone Wrong'

Get ready to meet your new best friend with the trailer for the animated adventure comedy "Ron's Gone Wrong," featuring the voices of Zach Galifianakis and Jack Dylan Grazer.

The movie from 20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation is a heartwarming story of friendship, set in the digital age where everyone's best friend is a walking, talking, digitally connected device. The film follows socially awkward middle-schooler Barney (Grazer), who gets his very own "Best Friend out of the Box" in the form of a defective robot, Ron (Galifianakis). Ron's malfunctions set the stage for a hilarious and action-packed journey, that expresses the "wonderful messiness of true friendship," according to the studio.

"Ron's Gone Wrong" also features the voices of Olivia Colman, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, Rob Delaney, Kylie Cantrall, Ricardo Hurtado, Marcus Scribner and Thomas Barbusca.

Liam Payne's new single, "Sunshine," is featured in the trailer, which you can watch in the media player above.

"Ron's Gone Wrong" will be released in theaters Friday, October 22.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of 20th Century Studios and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritymoviesmovieactortrailers20th century studiosotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
MOVIE
Marvel's 'Hawkeye' flies to Disney+ for exciting new series
'Encanto' enchants audiences with love, music, magic
'Santa Claus is Comin' to Town,' the 1970 classic, airs Friday on ABC
50th anniversary showing of 'Santa Claus is Comin' to Town' on ABC
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Show More
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
More TOP STORIES News