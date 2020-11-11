Ruiz Foods holding drive-thru job fair in Dinuba

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're looking for a job in the South Valley, Ruiz Foods might have the position for you.The Tulare County Employment Connection, in partnership with Ruiz Foods, is hosting a Drive-Thru Job Fair this Saturday.Ruiz Foods will offer an overview of employment opportunities while attendees remain in their vehicles for the duration of the event.Ruiz Foods is looking to hire for several positions including sanitation generalist, line runners, packers, mechanics, and cooks.The job fair will be held in the Ruiz Food parking lot in Dinuba from 10 am to 2 pm.