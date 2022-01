CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new Italian restaurant is coming to Clovis.Russo's New York Pizzeria will open on Fowler and Herndon Avenues, in the same parking lot as Save Mart.It's the company's first location on the West Coast and one of five locations set to open in the next few years.The restaurant will feature hand-tossed pizzas and other food made from scratch.Diners can eat in or pick up meals to-go.Beer and wine will also be served at this location.Russo's New York Pizzeria is set to open sometime in March.