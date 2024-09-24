Federal prosecutors charge Ryan Routh with attempted assassination of Donald Trump

He is expected to be arraigned next week.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Federal prosecutors have officially charged Ryan Routh with attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump, a source familiar with the matter confirms to ABC News.
The move was expected and previewed both by prosecutors in a court hearing yesterday and by Attorney General Merrick Garland in a news conference this afternoon.
The charging documents have not yet been officially updated on Routh's court docket. He is expected to be arraigned on the charges in a court hearing Monday.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.