ENCINITAS, Calif. --A 13-year-old boy bitten by a shark in the San Diego area is expected to make a full recovery.
This news comes as officials prepare to reopen Beacon's Beach in Encinitas, where the attack happened on Saturday.
The boy was diving for lobsters when he was bitten multiple times by an approximately 11-foot shark.
Three good Samaritans rushed to the injured boy's aid and transported him to the shore on a kayak.
He was airlifted to the hospital, and he's currently in serious condition.