San Diego County shark attack: 13-year-old victim will make full recovery

EMBED </>More Videos

A 13-year-old boy who was attacked by a shark in the San Diego area is expected to make a full recovery. (Ellie Hayes)

ENCINITAS, Calif. --
A 13-year-old boy bitten by a shark in the San Diego area is expected to make a full recovery.

This news comes as officials prepare to reopen Beacon's Beach in Encinitas, where the attack happened on Saturday.

EMBED More News Videos

A 13-year-old boy was airlifted to a hospital after being attacked by an approximately 11-foot shark at a beach in San Diego County.


The boy was diving for lobsters when he was bitten multiple times by an approximately 11-foot shark.

Three good Samaritans rushed to the injured boy's aid and transported him to the shore on a kayak.

He was airlifted to the hospital, and he's currently in serious condition.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sharksshark attackchild injuredbeacheslifeguardgood samaritanteenagerSan Diego County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Shark attack at beach in Encinitas leaves teen hospitalized
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Show More
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
More News