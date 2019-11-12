San Francisco police find dead infant at golf course

(KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco are investigating the death of an infant whose body was found at a golf course.

The San Francisco police department said Monday that officers were dispatched Saturday afternoon to the Lincoln Park Golf Course, where they found the infant.

The baby was declared dead at the scene.

Officials say the mother may need medical help and are asking the public for information. They released no other details.

The golf park is near the Legion of Honor museum in the city's northwest corner.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscobaby deathbabysfpdbody founddead body
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sexually violent predator from SoCal could be released in the Valley
Man killed, 7-year-old girl injured after shooting outside Selma home
Police investigating suspicious death after man's body found in riverbed
Fire crews responding to 2-alarm house fire in Fresno County
Kids get fit and have fun with Cardio Drumming
San Diego State freshman dies after attending frat party
Valley mom makes hair bows for a greater purpose
Show More
Scammers targeting people wanting to donate to fallen Lemoore officer fundraiser
Lizard leaps from man's coat during police search
College gymnast dies following practice accident in Connecticut
Hate heart-healthy veggies? It could be genetic
Vaping-related lung transplant performed at Detroit hospital
More TOP STORIES News