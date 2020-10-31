3 men shot in San Joaquin, authorities searching for suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Deputies are searching for the suspect who shot three men in San Joaquin Saturday morning.The shooting happened just after midnight near the Fifth and White.Deputies responded to calls of a shooting and when they arrived, they found the three victims with gunshot wounds sitting near a car that had been shot several times.Investigators have not released any suspect information but are describing the suspect vehicle as a dark-colored sedan.Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.