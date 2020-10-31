3 men shot in San Joaquin, authorities searching for suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Deputies are searching for the suspect who shot three men in San Joaquin Saturday morning.

The shooting happened just after midnight near the Fifth and White.

Deputies responded to calls of a shooting and when they arrived, they found the three victims with gunshot wounds sitting near a car that had been shot several times.

Investigators have not released any suspect information but are describing the suspect vehicle as a dark-colored sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.
