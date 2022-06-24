Business

Drivers rush to Sanger gas station with prices under $2 a gallon

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Drivers couldn't believe their eyes when a local gas station rolled back prices.

The line of cars went on for blocks at a Sanger station that listed gas at $1.85 a gallon.

A social media post shared the excitement over what had to be a mistake on the price.

The last time the national average price of gas was under $2 was 15 years ago.

A station manager in Northern California was fired for mistakenly pricing gas at 69 cents a gallon.
