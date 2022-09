Police searching for missing Sanger High School student

Police are asking for the community's help finding a Sanger High School student.

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are asking for the community's help finding a Sanger High School student.

Officers say 17-year-old Lauren Johnson was last seen on Tuesday night around 10 pm at the Regency Park Apartments in Sanger.

They believe the high school senior may be in Fresno.

Johnson is 5'5" with green eyes and red hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Sanger Police.