SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno County McDonald's location has temporarily closed its doors after videos of mice and roaches inside the restaurant surfaced online.The Fresno County Health Department says the fast-food chain located off Jensen and Academy in Sanger has closed voluntarily to manage and resolve the vermin issue at their restaurant.Action News reached out to the group that owns and operates the location.They say they have hired a professional cleaning staff to fumigate and sterilize the restaurant.The location is expected to reopen sometime this week.