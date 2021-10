SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A power outage has left nearly 1,500 PG&E customers without power in Sanger on Monday morning.The utility company reported the area lost electricity at 5:42 am.Power was out for homes and businesses between McCall and Academy Avenues and as far south as American Avenue and north of Jensen Avenue.Crews believe weather may be the cause for the outage.It's not known when power will be restored.