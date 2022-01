SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- COVID-19 continues to impact schools in Central California.Sanger Unified is putting music classes on pause to address teacher absences.District officials say even with the more than 200 substitutes in their system, special assignment teachers and student teachers, they've faced challenges covering classrooms.In a letter to parents, Sanger Unified officials said they are putting elementary music instruction on hold to use music teachers to cover for staff who are out.The district said that change will add another ten educators to keep classes going.