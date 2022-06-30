Water trouble solutions on the horizon for Sanger residents

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Residents of Sanger continue to struggle with ongoing water pressure problems. The city says relief is on the way and new wells are set to be commissioned in July and later in 2024.Low water pressure has been a persistent problem for the past two years.The issue impacts residents differently. Some say pressure is not an issue, while others have had to deal with only droplets and makeshift restrooms."It's been hit and miss. Every day is different, like today we are having low water pressure," said Arlene Rodriguez, the owner of Rooted Up Hair Salon.Rodriguez says water is essential to her business and clients, without shampoo and water, she would have to close up shop."We use a lot of water to rise and we have chemicals we have to wash out, it would make a big damper on our business I would think," explained Rodriguez.Big box stores like Walmart had to close until a makeshift solution was implemented. They decided to go with port-a-potties, a solution they are still depending on as of Wednesday."When it comes to the part where they have to bring portable bathrooms to the school kids because they can't use the toilet because you can't flush them. Some of the homes you have to have buckets to flush your own waste," said Joseph Rocha, a Sanger resident.The city is currently working on well number 16, a new smaller producing well that is expected to be up and running in July to help bring some relief. Further down the road, negotiations are underway for well number 22, which the city received a $3.8 million grant for, the design and site still to be determined."Hopefully this is the last summer that our residents will have to deal with this. They are taxpayers, and taxpayers foot the bill for all this infrastructure, and they deserve good water pressure," said Mayor Eli Ontiveros with the city of Sanger.A total of 3 wells are expected to be completed in by 2024. State funding and locations are still being negotiated.