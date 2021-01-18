Coronavirus California

SoCal city looking into giving grocery, pharmacy workers $4 an hour in hazard pay

SANTA ANA, Calif. -- The city of Santa Ana is looking into giving grocery and pharmacy employees an extra $4 an hour in hazard pay, a temporary boost in their paychecks for being essential workers during the pandemic.

The Santa Ana City Council last week directed city staff to explore the pros and cons of such an ordinance, according to the Orange County Register.

RELATED: California city passes resolution giving grocery workers extra $4 per hour in hazard pay amid COVID-19 pandemic

One councilwoman wants the pay boost for workers in companies that have at least 300 employees nationwide, with at least 10 workers in each store, the news outlet reports.

The proposed boost in pay could be in effect four about four months.

Meanwhile, officials in Los Angeles County are considering a similar proposal.

The Board of Supervisors is looking into a motion that would require national grocery and drug retailers operating in unincorporated areas of the county to pay frontline workers an additional $5 per hour in "hero pay."

RELATED: Dollar General will pay its workers to get coronavirus vaccine

Earlier this month, the board voted 4-0 to request the drafting of the hero pay ordinance, with final approval possible as early as Jan. 26. If approved, the hero pay ordinance would remain in effect for 120 days.

EMBED More News Videos

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to extend a local rent-relief program and eviction moratorium.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniapay raisecoronavirus californiapandemicgrocery store
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
ICU capacities for Central California counties
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
167 cited in SoCal after deputies break up underground party
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
Authorities searching for woman who went missing in Yosemite
Show More
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
More TOP STORIES News