business

Save Mart stores now under new ownership

Los Angeles-based equity firm Kingswood Capital Management LP purchased the company.
EMBED <>More Videos

Save Mart stores now under new ownership

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local grocery store chain Save Mart is under new ownership.

Los Angeles-based equity firm Kingswood Capital Management LP purchased the company.

Save Mart operates hundreds of stores throughout the Central Valley, Northern California and Nevada.

That includes Lucky and FoodMaxx locations.

The namesake is also featured on Fresno State's entertainment center.

Save Mart employs about 14,000 people.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingbusinessshopping
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUSINESS
Sleep consultant grows business in the Valley and across the world
New boba shop opens in Clovis
Supreme Court agrees to review CA law on pork sales
Meet the O.G. of Italian eateries
TOP STORIES
Multiple crashes on hail-covered Fresno County road leave 3 injured
Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for slap: 'I was out of line'
New state bill aims to fight fentanyl crisis in Central CA and beyond
Fresno police seeking suspect who gunned down romantic rival
Why the Sanger Fire Association is struggling to retain firefighters
Adventist Health doctor to lead CA organization of family physicians
Man hospitalized after near-drowning at Lake Yosemite dies
Show More
Witness video shows Pa. highway pileup; at least 3 dead
Shaver Lake needs your help to host its 4th of July fireworks show
Academy condemns Will Smith's actions, Chris Rock won't press charges
'Don't Say Gay' bill signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
Parole recommended for 1976 Chowchilla school bus hijacker
More TOP STORIES News