FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local grocery store chain Save Mart is under new ownership.
Los Angeles-based equity firm Kingswood Capital Management LP purchased the company.
Save Mart operates hundreds of stores throughout the Central Valley, Northern California and Nevada.
That includes Lucky and FoodMaxx locations.
The namesake is also featured on Fresno State's entertainment center.
Save Mart employs about 14,000 people.
Save Mart stores now under new ownership
