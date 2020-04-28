Local companies surprise shoppers with gift cards at Fresno Save Mart

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Unsuspecting shoppers at a Northeast Fresno Save Mart were in for a big surprise on Tuesday morning.Marci Kipper was just one early morning shopper in for a big surprise today and says the past weeks have been hard."Just it's so different," said Kipper. "I've been at home since March 6th when I left work."She has been home now, off the job, for nearly two months and ran out to purchase some groceries for her elderly mother."I went in there and they handed me a gift card for $50 to use for whatever I wanted," said Kipper.Fowler packing, Save Mart, ABC30, Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino and the Fresno Grizzlies all joined forces to help senior shoppers and celebrate first responders during their special shopping hour, providing a much-appreciated gift card."$50 goes a long way and I might not have thought about buying certain things," said Kipper."It's just nice to be out and see those that are a little more affected by this than others and have the chance to help them out," said Mark Herring with Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino.Shoppers were also given a case of water from Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino and a bag of Peelz Mandarins from Fowler Packing."It's hard to just get toilet paper and paper towels these days," said Save Mart store director Jason Smith. "It's a pleasure to help them out."Members from each organization practiced social distancing while wearing a mask and gloves, including the Grizzlie's mascot Parker who came out to support our shoppers.