Scammers offering free iPhone on website to obtain EBT holders' private information

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Department of Social Services is warning EBT cardholders of a scam designed to steal their personal information.Officials say the scammers are using the website Offer-Up in order to request Social Security Numbers, date of birth, and photo identification information to receive a free government-issued iPhone.The department says to avoid falling victim to the scam, cardholders should never give out their personal information.Anyone with information is asked to contact your local police department and contact the DSS at 1-855-832-8082.