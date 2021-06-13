New center to train school bus drivers opens in Fresno

Donna's Instruction Hub held its ribbon-cutting ceremony last week at Blackstone and Princeton in central Fresno.
Donna Lopez has been a school bus driver for 32 years and an instructor for nearly five years.
She says the need for drivers is more urgent than ever now that schools are slowly allowing in-person instruction.
"Everybody is looking for drivers and the state would like to get some more instructors certified. So if you are a bus driver already, you've been a driver for a while, the state is looking for more instructors," she says.
Donna says the process to become a bus driver takes anywhere from six weeks to three months.
She says she can also provide services for anyone who needs their certification for First Aid or CPR.