New center to train school bus drivers opens in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new place has opened in Fresno for anyone who wants to train as a school bus driver.Donna's Instruction Hub held its ribbon-cutting ceremony last week at Blackstone and Princeton in central Fresno.Donna Lopez has been a school bus driver for 32 years and an instructor for nearly five years.She says the need for drivers is more urgent than ever now that schools are slowly allowing in-person instruction."Everybody is looking for drivers and the state would like to get some more instructors certified. So if you are a bus driver already, you've been a driver for a while, the state is looking for more instructors," she says.Donna says the process to become a bus driver takes anywhere from six weeks to three months.She says she can also provide services for anyone who needs their certification for First Aid or CPR.