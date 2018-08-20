A charter school in Southwest Fresno was hit by a shot from a BB gun Monday afternoon. The pellets hit a classroom for special needs students at the W. E. B. Du Bois Academy, but nobody was injured.
It is not clear if students were in the classroom at the time.
The campus located at the corner of Martin Luther King Blvd and Jensen Avenue was placed into lockdown while police investigated the incident.
This story will be updated.
School in Southwest Fresno placed into lockdown after being hit by shot from a BB gun
Top Stories
More News