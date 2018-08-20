School in Southwest Fresno placed into lockdown after being hit by shot from a BB gun

A charter school in Southwest Fresno was hit by a shot from a BB gun Monday afternoon.

It is not clear if students were in the classroom at the time.

The campus located at the corner of Martin Luther King Blvd and Jensen Avenue was placed into lockdown while police investigated the incident.

This story will be updated.
