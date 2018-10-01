Former U.C. Berkeley scientist awarded Nobel Prize in medicine

A former U.C. Berkeley scientist is one of two people awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine.The honor was announced this morning naming James Allison of the University of Texas and Tasuku Honjo of Japan's Kyoto University as winners of the $1 million prize.The two men did parallel work to simulate the body's immune system's ability to attack tumors.The Assembly says the therapies based on the discovery proved to be effective in the fight against cancers.Allison first started his research in a lab at Berkeley in the 1990's serving as a professor there from 1985 to 2004.The Nobel Prize in physics will be awarded on Tuesday followed by chemistry.And on Friday, the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize will be announced.