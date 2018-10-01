NOBEL PRIZE

Former U.C. Berkeley scientist awarded Nobel Prize in medicine

EMBED </>More Videos

A former U.C. Berkeley scientist is one of two people awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine.

A former U.C. Berkeley scientist is one of two people awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine.

The honor was announced this morning naming James Allison of the University of Texas and Tasuku Honjo of Japan's Kyoto University as winners of the $1 million prize.

The two men did parallel work to simulate the body's immune system's ability to attack tumors.

The Assembly says the therapies based on the discovery proved to be effective in the fight against cancers.

Allison first started his research in a lab at Berkeley in the 1990's serving as a professor there from 1985 to 2004.

The Nobel Prize in physics will be awarded on Tuesday followed by chemistry.

And on Friday, the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize will be announced.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sciencenobel prizemedicalscience
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NOBEL PRIZE
Nobel Prize 2018 winners: See who's been honored so far
Happy Birthday, Malala! 5 ways she inspires us
Malala Yousafzai: 'So excited to go to Oxford!!'
Chinese political prisoner and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo dies at age 61
More nobel prize
SCIENCE
Program will help dairies make money while cutting down on methane gas
Pluto plot thickens after scientist claims it should have never lost planet status
Space-X latest rocket heading its way to space after successful launch
Stinky 'corpse flower' expected to bloom in San Marino
More Science
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Show More
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
More News