UFOs are real, U.S. Navy says

By ABC7.com staff
UFOs are real, according to a stunning new admission by the U.S. Navy.

Videos from U.S. Navy pilots came to light earlier this year. They show objects accelerating to hypersonic speed and making movements described as beyond the physical abilities of a human crew.

The Navy confirmed it has no idea what those objects were and officially consider them "Unidentified Aerial Phenomena," they said Tuesday.

Earlier this year, the Navy issued new classified guidelines on how to report such instances.
