Search for Fresno hit-and-run driver, that killed a single Mother of four, continues

As Fresno Police investigate their 8th fatal hit and run of the year, a family is desperate for answers. The glow of candles at a memorial, on First and McKinley, mark where 51-year-old Altagracia Buenrostro took her last breath, after being struck by a hit and run driver.Surveillance images show the single mother of four was crossing the street, when the driver of a silver SUV hit her before taking off, leaving her lifeless body in a nearby gutter.Her daughter Beatrez is still trying to piece together what happened. She says, "We found the keys locked in her car so I realized she must've been trying to walk home to get in the house. Because of them there's a little 8-year-old boy who doesn't have any parents, and he's autistic and we were left without a Mom."In addition to searching for answers, Beatrez says she and her brothers are still looking for a way to pay for a proper burial for their mother; an unforeseen expense they have created a GoFundMe to help with the expenses. You can make a donationBeatrez questions, "Do I have enough to say goodbye to her in an open casket or at least bury her as she wanted."Altagracia's other children say they don't want their mother to be known for this tragedy. Her son Angel says, "she was a happy person. Even if she didn't have money and she was struggling, she was happy."Her other son Eugenio says, "She was the only one there for us. She did everything thinking about us."Beatrez Montez adds, "People just need to be more careful. they really need to stop and see who's crossing."A sentiment Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer shares. He says, "this year we've had 22 people killed as a result of a motor collision and they were pedestrians and we had four additional that were bicyclists that were killed. So that's 22 out of 35 people killed in traffic collisions this year."Police are looking for the driver of the silver SUV. They say the car has a broken passenger side headlight, damage to the passenger's side hood, front grill, and the windshield.