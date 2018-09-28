Second cohort of Faraday Future employees complete COS training

On Friday, some of Faraday Future's newest employees finished an intensive weeklong training hosted by College of the Sequoias Training Resource Center.It was held at COS' Hanford location."It's a combination of soft skills such as communication skills, problem-solving, time-management, with what we calls technical skills, which contains topics such as lean manufacturing, six sigma, quality management systems," said COS Training Resource Center Director Jorge Zegarra.This was the second batch of Faraday employees to graduate from the training, which is subsidized by the state's Employment Training Panel.As Faraday moves closer to beginning production at its Hanford plant and bringing the FF 91 to market, the company is making sure new employees like Mark Rodriguez are set up for success.He worked as a manufacturing supervisor for 12 years before joining Faraday."The automotive industry is not really prevalent here in the San Joaquin Valley, so (I) was really excited about the opportunity to work for an automotive company for sure, like Faraday Future," Rodriguez said.Rodriguez says this week's training provided valuable information about stress and conflict management and team building."You have to know your team and work together in order to be successful," he said."If you want the right outcome, you actually have to create the right environment," said Faraday Future Hanford Plant Director Stanley Chapman. "And training is paramount for doing that."Chapman handed out graduation certificates to employees on Friday.He says the training is laying a foundation, and on top of it, they are going to build a gigantic monument.This is the second group of Faraday Future employees to go through this training.The plan is to have additional cohorts go through the training every month.Faraday Future says they will hire 1,300 employees in Hanford.You can find job openings on their website.