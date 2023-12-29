Secretary of State appealing ruling that would allow Vince Fong to run for Kevin McCarthy's seat

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Secretary of State is appealing a ruling from a Sacramento Superior Court judge that would allow Vince Fong to enter the race to fill Congressman Kevin McCarthy's seat.

Secretary Shirley Weber previously announced Fong would be removed from the ballot because he had already filed for re-election to the state assembly.

Endorsed by McCarthy as a potential replacement, Fong filed a lawsuit challenging the decision to remove him.

On Thursday, Fong's case was heard in the Sacramento Superior Court and the judge ruled in his favor.

Fong released a statement, saying in part, "I look forward to getting back on the campaign trail and working as hard as I can over the next several months to once again win the trust of Central Valley voters."

Weber released a statement this morning, saying the appeal will protect voters and, "ensure that voters in future elections will not become disenfranchised, be left without representation, or become subject to other unforeseen negative consequences that would erode confidence in our elections."

Fong is running against 10 other candidates, including Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux.