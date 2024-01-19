WATCH LIVE

Selena Gomez set to revive her magical skills in pilot for sequel to 'Wizards of Waverly Place'

Friday, January 19, 2024 1:48AM
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- Selena Gomez is returning to her "magical" roots: Get ready to re-visit "Wizards of Waverly Place."

Gomez and David Henrie are teaming up for a pilot sequel that they will executive produce for Disney Channel. The show was a hit series from 2007 to 2012, and launched Gomez's acting career.

Henrie will appear as a regular cast member, reprising his role as Justin Russo, while Gomez will guest star as his sister Alex in the pilot episode.

The story will pick up "after a mysterious incident at WizTech, where an adult Justin (Henrie) has left his wizard powers behind, opting for a normal, human life with his wife and two sons," according to the series description.

"He gets a surprise when a powerful young wizard in need of training shows up at his door... and Justin must embrace his past to ensure the future of the Wizard World."

