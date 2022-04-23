fatal crash

DUI driver arrested for deadly hit-and-run crash in Selma

After the collision, the driver did not stop to render aid to the victim and did not call for help before driving away.
Pedestrian killed in DUI hit-and-run crash in Selma, suspect in custody

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man died after being hit by a vehicle in Selma on Friday night.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened after 10:30 pm on Rose and Highland.

The driver of a Nissan Versa on Rose Avenue hit a 58-year-old male pedestrian walking within the westbound lane of Rose.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The CHP has identified the driver as 57-year-old Epigmeneo Cortez-Pedro of Selma.

After the collision, the CHP says Cortez-Pedro did not stop to render aid to the victim and did not call for help before driving away from the scene.

After a search, the suspect vehicle was located near the scene.

Cortez-Pedro was found by deputies at his home and was under the influence of alcohol.

He was booked into the Fresno County Jail on DUI felony charges.

