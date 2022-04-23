DUI driver arrested for deadly hit-and-run crash in Selma

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man died after being hit by a vehicle in Selma on Friday night.The California Highway Patrol says it happened after 10:30 pm on Rose and Highland.The driver of a Nissan Versa on Rose Avenue hit a 58-year-old male pedestrian walking within the westbound lane of Rose.The man was pronounced dead at the scene.The CHP has identified the driver as 57-year-old Epigmeneo Cortez-Pedro of Selma.After the collision, the CHP says Cortez-Pedro did not stop to render aid to the victim and did not call for help before driving away from the scene.After a search, the suspect vehicle was located near the scene.Cortez-Pedro was found by deputies at his home and was under the influence of alcohol.He was booked into the Fresno County Jail on DUI felony charges.