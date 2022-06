SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several people have been temporarily forced from their homes after a fire at an apartment complex in Selma.The fire broke out just after 2 am at the Shadowbrook Apartments on Nelson Boulevard and McCall Avenue.Fire investigators said an electrical box caught fire.The fire didn't damage the building, but the electricity had to be shut off to four units.Those residents are not allowed to stay in their apartments until the issue is resolved.