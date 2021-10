SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- An 81-year-old man with dementia who went missing from his Selma home has been found dead.The mayor of Selma posted on Facebook on Monday that Billie Alves was found dead after a long search by family, friends and local authorities.Alves was last seen on Sunday morning at his home at the McCall Village Mobile Home Park in Selma.The mayor did not say exactly where Alves was found.