Selma Police arrest two suspects for kidnapping 6-month old baby

Selma Police just announced the arrests of two people for kidnapping a 6 month old baby.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Suspects Michael Dean Flores and Carmen Morales are in custody.

Police say they took a 6 month old away from his mother on Monday and took off.

After 19 hours, the baby was reunited with his mom.

Police were able to track the suspects with an electronic method to the McDonald's at Blackstone and Shields Tuesday morning.

At a press conference moments ago, the Police Chief says it appears the suspects were ready to leave the State.

"Inside the vehicle, we found several suitcases and clothing, and the suspects made statements that they were planning on leaving the City and traveling to Las Vegas," said Chief Greg Garner, Selma Police.

Police say the mother and Flores had just ended a brief one month relationship.

Flores met the mother at her Selma home under the guise he was trying to rekindle the relationship when he somehow managed to get the child and take off.
